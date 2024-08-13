THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

Media

Govt extends deadline for receiving suggestions on Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill

Aug 13, 2024

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has extended the time for receiving comments and suggestions on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill till 15th October this year. Fresh draft legislation will be published after detailed consultations.

The draft Bill was placed in Public domain in November last year along with the explanatory notes for comments of the stakeholders and the general public. The Ministry said the multiple recommendations, comments and suggestions were received including from various Associations on the draft Bill. It is holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft bill.

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju & George Kurian Launch Haj Application 2025 & Jiyo Parsi Scheme Portal

August 13, 2024
CAMPUS

National Medical Commission Issues Advisory for Safe Work Environment at Medical Colleges & Hospitals

August 13, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: Junior Doctors Strike to Protest Doctor’s Rape & Murder Case

August 13, 2024
Media

Govt extends deadline for receiving suggestions on Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill

August 13, 2024