Govt extends deadline for receiving suggestions on Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has extended the time for receiving comments and suggestions on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill till 15th October this year. Fresh draft legislation will be published after detailed consultations.

The draft Bill was placed in Public domain in November last year along with the explanatory notes for comments of the stakeholders and the general public. The Ministry said the multiple recommendations, comments and suggestions were received including from various Associations on the draft Bill. It is holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft bill.