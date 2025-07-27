Eminent journalist Sumit Chakravartty passes away in Kolkata

AMN / KOLKATA

Eminent journalist and steadfast progressive voice, Comrade Sumit Chakravartty passed away in Kolkata today.

A distinguished journalist and a committed intellectual Sumit Chakravartty always upheld the highest values of truth, justice and secularism throughout his life. As the Editor of Mainstream Weekly, he carried forward the legacy of principled journalism, never compromising on editorial integrity or democratic ideals.

His sharp insights and steadfast commitment to India’s progressive and democratic ethos made him a respected voice across political and journalistic circles.

He maintained a close association with the Communist Party of India and remained deeply engaged with the country’s progressive and democratic movement throughout his life.

Born to two towering figures of India’s Left and journalistic heritage—CPI leader and former Member of Parliament Renu Chakravartty, and legendary journalist Nikhil Chakravartty, the founder of Mainstream Weekly—Sumit upheld and enriched their legacy with dignity and firm resolve.

He is survived by his spouse, Dr. Gargi Chakravartty, noted academic and a leader of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), and a son.

His absence will be deeply felt by all who value fearless journalism and the cause of progressive change.