THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

Media

Cabinet Approves E-Auctions for 730 FM Channels in 234 Cities

Aug 28, 2024

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to conduct e-auctions for 730 Private FM channels in 234 new cities. The move aims to boost local content in the mother tongue and create new employment opportunities. Briefing media in New Delhi,  Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the decision will take the FM radio to uncovered tier 2 and tier 3 cities. He said this project will focus on local talent.

The estimated reserve price for this auction is over 784 crore rupees. Under this, 32 new private FM channels will be auctioned in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Madhya Pradesh, 19 in Rajasthan, 18 in Bihar, 11 in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu each, 13 in West Bengal and six private FM channels in Assam. Many of the approved cities are in Aspirational districts and left-wing extremist-affected areas and will further strengthen government outreach in these areas.  It will also create new employment opportunities.

Union Cabinet has also accorded approval for the progressive expansion of the Central Sector Scheme of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. This will significantly enhance and strengthen the agricultural infrastructure in the country and support the farming community. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund was established in 2020 with a corpus of one lakh crore rupees to provide all-around financial support to the farmers.

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CS Setty takes over as Chairman of SBI

August 28, 2024
Media

Cabinet Approves E-Auctions for 730 FM Channels in 234 Cities

August 28, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

TRAI Seeks Public Input on Strengthening Regulations Against Unregistered Telemarketers

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM chairs 44th PRAGATI Interaction, reviews seven key projects spread across 11 states & UTs

August 28, 2024