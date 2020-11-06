2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
Govt eases requirements for permanent work from home for IT industry

Department of Telecom has liberalized the regulatory regime for “Other Service Provider”. This will boost the IT/ ITeS/ BPO industry and create a friendly regime for Work from Home in India.

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

In a bid to promote tech industry in the country, the government of India has done away with most of the registration and compliance requirements that will facilitate permanent work from home for companies.

The Department of Telecom has done away with the registration requirements for Other Service Providers (OSPs) altogether and the BPO industry engaged in data related work has been taken out of the ambit of OSP regulations. Requirements such as deposit of bank guarantees, for static IPs, frequent reporting obligations, the publication of network diagram, penal provisions etc have also been removed. Similarly, several other requirements, which prevents companies from adopting ‘Work from Home’ and ‘Work from Anywhere’ policies have also been removed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is committed to furthering Ease of Doing Business and making India a tech hub. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Government of India has significantly simplified OSP guidelines of the Telecom Department. He said, compliance burdens of the BPO industry will be greatly reduced due to this. The Prime Minister said, now, the registration requirement for OSPs has been done away with altogether.

Mr Modi said, these steps will further flexibility and productivity. He said, India’s IT sector is our pride and the prowess of this sector is recognised globally. The Prime Minister said, Government is committed to do everything possible to ensure a conducive environment for growth and innovation in India. He said, the move will especially encourage young talent in the sector.

Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said this will boost the IT, ITeS, BPO industry and create a friendly regime for Work from Home in India.

