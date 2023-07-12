इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 07:03:16      انڈین آواز
Govt directs Nafed, NCCF to procure tomato from AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra

Staff Reporter

The Centre on Wednesday directed cooperatives Nafed and NCCF to procure tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres

The government has directed immediate procurement of tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres to check increasing retail prices. The Department of Consumer Affairs has asked National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and National Cooperative Consumers Federation to immediately procure Tomatoes from Mandis in three states for simultaneous distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded a maximum increase in the last month. 

The stocks of tomatoes will be distributed through retail outlets at discounted prices to the consumers in Delhi-NCR region by Friday. In a statement, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said the targeted centres for release have been identified on the basis of absolute increase in retail prices over the past one month in centres where prevailing prices are above the All-India average.  

The Ministry added that the cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomatoes. It said, apart from the normal price seasonality, temporary supply chain disruptions and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions and other factors often lead to sudden spikes in prices.

Currently, the supplies coming to markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some other states are mostly from Maharashtra especially Satara, Narayangaon, and Nashik which is expected to last till this month’s end. Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh also has continued arrivals in reasonable quantities. The arrivals of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR are mainly from Himachal Pradesh and some quantity comes from Kolar in Karnataka.

The Ministry highlighted that new crop arrivals are expected soon from the Nashik district. Additional supply is expected to come from Narayangaon and Aurangabad belt next month.  It also said Madhya Pradesh arrivals are also expected to start and the price of tomatoes is anticipated to cool down in the near future accordingly.

