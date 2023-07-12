PM Modi to embark on 3-day official visit to France and UAE

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to France and the United Arab Emirates from tomorrow to the 15th of July. In the first leg of his tour, Prime Minister will visit Paris at the invitation of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. He will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on Friday, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

Prime Minister will hold formal talks with President Macron. The French President will host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the Prime Minister. Mr Modi is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.

On the second leg of his visit, Prime Minister will visit Abu Dhabi on 15th July. He will hold talks with the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.