Delhi floods: Yamuna water level decreases slightly; many areas inundated, schools closed

Several areas of Delhi are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna water level stabilised between 6-8pm and decreased by 10pm, after it increased following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.

City may face facing drinking water shortage as the Delhi govt decided to cut down supply by 25 pc following the closure of three water treatment plants- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla- due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

The Yamuna water level reached 208.48 metres at 8 am today, Central Water Commission said. As per MCD, 10 schools in low-lying areas of Delhi’s Civil Lines zone, 7 in Shahadra will be closed today due to flood-like situation.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last few days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected. The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi. According to the Delhi government as part of its evacuation plan, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places and 14,534 are living in tents/shelters, across the city. Yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Central Water Commission, a government body to take urgent measures to mitigate the imminent crisis.

PM Modi dials Amit Shah from France, enquires about flood-like situation in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, sources said. During their telephonic conversation, Shah briefed Modi about the flood-like situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours, they said. In a tweet, the home minister’s office said, “PM @narendramodi ji spoke to Union Home Minister @AmitShah over the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi because of the rising water level of the Yamuna river.

5 gates at ITO barrage obstructing Yamuna’s flow: Sauarbh Bhardwaj

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that five gates at the ITO barrage are disrupting the flow of the Yamuna water. During an inspection of the barrage near the Delhi Secretariat, Bharadwaj said five of the 32 gates are jammed due to silt accumulation, hindering the quick drainage of river water. “We are actively working to open these gates. A compressor has been brought from the Kondli plant to remove the silt surrounding the gates. If the gates fail to open, gas cutters will be used,” he said. Somnath Bharti, the Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman, meanwhile, shared a video on Twitter that purports to show a dry canal and accused the BJP-led Haryana government of diverting flood water from the Hathnikund barrage to Delhi while other channels remain dry. Waters from the raging Yamuna River inundated several parts of Delhi on Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear and prompting authorities to close all schools and colleges till July 16 and ban the entry of heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services. The city is staring at a drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla- due to the rising level of the Yamuna

She took it for decades, our encroachment, our filth and our indifference and today the mighty #Yamuna is out to reclaim her flood plains, her course, her might and her dignity. Bringing one of the most advanced cities #Delhi on its knees #yamunariver #delhiflood #YamunaFloods pic.twitter.com/hQzISAjfXU — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) July 13, 2023

Holding excess water in Hathnikund barrage could lead to bigger damage: Haryana minister

Amid the blame game over water flow from the Hathnikund barrage increasing the Yamuna level in Delhi, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Thursday said not releasing excess water from the barrage could lead to a “bigger damage”. “When there are floods or heavy rains as we not releasing excess water from the barrage could lead to a “bigger damage”.