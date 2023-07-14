इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 02:03:05      انڈین آواز
Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to exercise all professional standards of journalism in the coverage of conflict / violence in Manipur.

In a statement EGI said that it has been watching and reading with great concern the coverage of the Manipur violence by sections of the media, including local, regional, and national. It is a matter of regret that instead of objective and fact based reporting, there is a noticeable bias in the coverage that is contributing to divisiveness and violence.

File photo

EGI calls on all journalists and media houses to exercise all professional standards of journalism in the coverage of this conflict tearing apart the state. For those who need a reminder, we list below the basic tenets to be followed in reporting conflict, as the media plays an extremely important role in such sensitive situations.

EGI expects all editors and newsrooms, as well as reporters to adhere to the following accepted norms of journalism in these difficult times:

·       Report facts, not rumours. Check and cross check

·       Do not become part of information wars

·       Do not take sides, report factually

·       Do not contribute to proliferation or escalation of the conflict

·       Do not call for violence

·       Avoid victimising language such as ‘devastated, defenceless’ or demonising adjectives such as brutal, vicious, barbaric

·       Avoid using stereotypes, do not build images of the ‘enemy’

In short, the coverage should avoid inciting conflict, hatred or enmity while bringing out all details of the violence and the situation on the ground. Provocative language has to be shunned and peace efforts supported. The basic tenets of good journalism have to be followed as it is imperative for the fourth pillar of democracy to end the violence and usher in peace through honest, restrained, ethical coverage.

