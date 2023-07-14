इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 03:34:50      انڈین آواز
Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this is India’s third lunar mission.  It is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. Today’s lunar expedition follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The Chandraayan-3 mission consists of an indigenous lander module a propulsion module and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Inter planetary missions.

Chandrayaan-3 mission to land on moon in 40 days

Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to reach the moon in 40 days. It is expected to land on the moon on August 23. 

