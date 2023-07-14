PM Modi participates in Bastille Day Parade in Paris as Guest of Honour

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Legion of Honour- France’s highest award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with French President Emmanuel Macron today witnessed the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. Mr. Modi attended the parade as the Guest of Honour. A tri-services Indian armed forces contingent participated in it, including IAF aircraft. French National Day, or Bastille Day occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations.



Prime Minister Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron in the evening. He will also interact with CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities. The French President will host the State Banquet at the iconic Louvre Museum tonight.

Mr Modi reached Paris yesterday on an official visit to France. He held meetings with French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and President of the French Senate, Gerard Larcher. They deliberated on a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to deepen India-France cooperation in a number of areas. President Macron also conferred the country’s highest of civilian and military honours, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, on Mr Modi following a private dinner at Élysée Palace.

Interacting with the Indian at a community event last night, Prime Minister said India is the mother of democracy and a model of diversity. He said the world is moving to a new world order and India’s role is also steadily changing. He said India is witnessing a major transformation today and the command of this change lies with the citizens of India.

In a major boost to the market expansion of India’s unified payments interface (UPI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that New Delhi and Paris have come to an agreement to use the flagship instant payment system in France. PM Modi said the service will begin from the Eiffel Tower, where Indian tourists can make payments in Indian Rupees using a mobile application.

PM Modi thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India. The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris. ​During his address, he highlighted the multi-faceted India-France Strategic Partnership, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Prime Minister also announced about opening of new consulate in Marseille, France.

​On the occasion, PM Modi highlighted the contribution of the Indian community in France, who form a strong foundation of the India-France partnership.

Before that, PM Modi met H.E. Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France on 13 July 2023. Both the leaders discussed furthering cooperation in various areas such as economic and trade, energy, environment, education, mobility, railways, digital public infrastructure, museology and people to people ties.