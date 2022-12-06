Govt approves formation of Advisory Group for development of Bamboo sector

Staff Reporter

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has approved the formation of an Advisory Group for streamlining the development of the Bamboo sector.

The Advisory Group has a representation of various stakeholders including academicians, researchers, innovators, progressive entrepreneurs, designers, farmer leaders, marketing specialists, and policymakers. The inter-ministerial and public-private consultation is envisaged to help revamp the developmental architecture of the sector by incorporating synergy between all the sections related to the bamboo value chain.

The restructured National Bamboo Mission was launched during 2018-19 as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme. It mainly focuses on the development of a complete value chain of the Bamboo sector to link growers with consumers. The bamboo industry is witnessing a phase change by the opening of multiple avenues of resource utilisation.