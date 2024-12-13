Govt always takes tough action against recruitment agencies violations: Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today said that in terms of violations by Recruitment Agencies (RAs), the government always takes tough action against them and safeguards for emigrants are taken care of.

Replying to questions and other supplementaries in Lok Sabha, the External Affairs Minister said 2164 RAs are registered in the country. He said wherever wrong things are committed we even revoke the license of RAs.

Dr Jaishankar informed that in the cases of Cambodia and Myanmar, the ministry has recommended prosecution against these agencies by the state governments. The minister said action has been taken against fraudulent agencies and portals who make false promises and lure people in the guise of providing high-salary jobs. He informed that 1167 stranded Indians from Cambodia and 497 from Myanmar were brought to the country.