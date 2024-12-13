The Indian Awaaz

Both Houses of Parliament pay tribute to 2001 attack martyrs

Dec 13, 2024
AMN

Both the Houses today paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack. Members in both the Houses also observed silence as a mark of respect to the brave security personnel.

When the Lok Sabha met for proceedings, Speaker OM Birla said that on this day in 2001, the alert security personnel of Parliament foiled the nefarious attempts of terrorists by showing their exemplary courage and valour.

He said, that during the terrorist attack, eight security personnel belonging to Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, CRPF and one staff of CPWD were martyred. He said, on this occasion, the House reiterated its resolve to fight terrorism firmly.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that today marks the 23rd anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack on Parliament. He said the resolute bravery of security personnel stood firm in thwarting their malicious sinister plans. He said this day should also serve as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and unity in the face of challenges to national security. He said the countrymen should stand steadfast in our resilience to preserve our unity, liberty and justice.

