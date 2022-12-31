Government reviews compliance of PM directions to ensure COVID-19 preparedness

file

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Government today reviewed COVID – 19 situation in the country and compliance of previous directions from the Prime Minister at a high-level meeting in New Delhi to ensure preparedness and its effective management. The meeting was chaired by Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. During the meeting, Dr. Mishra was apprised of the evolving global scenario of the pandemic with spikes in COVID cases in few countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Brazil. It was informed that as many as one thousand 716 International Flights have been screened and over five thousand samples collected for COVID-19 testing.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister was informed that guidelines for International Arrivals has been revised on 29th of this month. As per the guidlines, all International arrivals from China, Singapore, Hongkong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan will undergo mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing from tomorrow. The passengers of these countries have to submit and upload negative RT-PCR test reports as well as self-declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal.

During the review meeting, it was stated that whole genome sequencing is being strengthened ensuring that larger number of samples are sent to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Network. Around 500 samples received during this month are currently being genome sequenced by INSACOG Labs across the country.

The status of COVID vaccination was also reviewed during the meeting. More than 220 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered, out of which, over 102 crore 1st dose and over 95 crore 2nd dose have been given to the eligible beneficiaries so far.