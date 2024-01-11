Government is working to make India the hub of green hydrogen by 2030, says G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

@amitabhk87

AMN

G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant today said that the Government is working to make India the hub of green hydrogen by 2030. Addressing the 7th FICCI Circular Economy Symposium in New Delhi, Mr. Kant added Country intends to become the producer of green hydrogen at a lower cost. He said, today the cost of green hydrogen is 4.5 dollars per kilogram and India is aimed at bringing it to one dollar per kilogram by 2030.

Stressing electric mobility, Mr. Kant claimed that the whole Country will switch to electric vehicles in the next 4 to 5 years.