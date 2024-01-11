इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2024 12:29:10      انڈین آواز

NIA conducts raids at 32 places in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to break nexus between terrorists and smugglers in country

Leave a comment
Published On: By

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at 32 places in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to break the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and smugglers in the country. The raids began early this morning in close coordination with state police forces. Jhajjar and Sonipat in Haryana are among the places being searched by the agency. NIA sleuths searched the premises of members linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s organised terror-crime syndicate. 

The raids are being conducted days after the NIA attached four properties owned by Lawrence Bishnoi. The properties were attached in a coordinated swoop by the NIA teams in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). NIA had registered a case against the syndicate of Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates under UAPA in August 2022. The agency’s investigations showed that the gang had spread its mafia-style criminal networks in several states of the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart