NIA conducts raids at 32 places in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to break nexus between terrorists and smugglers in country

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at 32 places in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to break the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and smugglers in the country. The raids began early this morning in close coordination with state police forces. Jhajjar and Sonipat in Haryana are among the places being searched by the agency. NIA sleuths searched the premises of members linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s organised terror-crime syndicate.

The raids are being conducted days after the NIA attached four properties owned by Lawrence Bishnoi. The properties were attached in a coordinated swoop by the NIA teams in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). NIA had registered a case against the syndicate of Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates under UAPA in August 2022. The agency’s investigations showed that the gang had spread its mafia-style criminal networks in several states of the country.