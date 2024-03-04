इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 10:21:59      انڈین آواز
Government Allows Export of 64,400 Tonnes of Onion to UAE and Bangladesh

The Government has permitted the export of 64 thousand 400 tonnes of onion to the UAE and Bangladesh. According to notifications of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Onion export of 50 thousand tonnes is permitted to Bangladesh and 14 thousand 400 tonnes is allowed to the UAE through National Cooperative Exports Limited.

The Centre had banned exports of onion in December last year till the 31st of March this year to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

The Government has also permitted exports of 30 thousand metric tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania and 80 thousand tonnes of broken rice to Djibouti and Guinea Bissau.

