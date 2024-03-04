Pakistan Human Rights Commission Opposes Senate Resolution on Social Media Ban

AMN

‘The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) yesterday opposed a proposed Senate resolution seeking to ban all social media platforms in Pakistan. It warned the members of the Upper House that such measures violate people’s constitutional right to freedom of expression. The statement of HRCP came a day after Pakistan Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, submitted a resolution calling for a complete ban on social media platforms like Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The resolution stresses that these platforms are harmful to the future of the young generation.

HRCP has called on civil society and digital rights activists to mobilise against all efforts to impose such arbitrary curbs.