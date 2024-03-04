इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 10:21:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan Human Rights Commission Opposes Senate Resolution on Social Media Ban

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

‘The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) yesterday opposed a proposed Senate resolution seeking to ban all social media platforms in Pakistan. It warned the members of the Upper House that such measures violate people’s constitutional right to freedom of expression. The statement of HRCP came a day after Pakistan Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, submitted a resolution calling for a complete ban on social media platforms like Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The resolution stresses that these platforms are harmful to the future of the young generation.
HRCP has called on civil society and digital rights activists to mobilise against all efforts to impose such arbitrary curbs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart