Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in Republican nominating contest

WEB DESK

Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley defeated Donald Trump to mark her first win in the Republican nominating contest. Haley achieved the feat against the former American President in Washington DC. Haley received 1274 votes against Trump’s 676. Haley, formerly was a US envoy to the UN and a former South Carolina governor. She created history by becoming the first Indian-American woman ever to win either the Democratic or the Republican primaries. She also became the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary.