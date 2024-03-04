इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 10:22:15      انڈین آواز
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s prime minister

AMN

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was today sworn in as Pakistan’s 24th Prime Minister for the second time since 2022 in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, the presidential residence. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the 72-year-old PML-N leader. The swearing-in took place amid protests in different parts of the country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ceremony was attended by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and the chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister after he secured 201 votes in the National Assembly yesterday defeating his rival Omar Ayub Khan who was backed by PTI.

