File Pic

Today, gold was trading lower at the Multi Commodity Exchange for April contracts. The precious metal was down by 121 rupees to trade at 62,173 rupees per ten gram. While silver futures for March contracts were up 731 rupees trade at 71,505 rupees per kilogram when reports last came in.

In the global markets, gold was trading down at 2,034 dollars and 70 cents per ounce at COMEX. Silver was trading up at 22 dollars and 97 cents per ounce in the intra-day trade when reports last came in.