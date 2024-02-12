इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2024 12:52:03      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Feb 12: Sensex Drops 523 Points, Closes Below 71,100; Nifty Settles at 21,616 Mark

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The benchmark indices ended lower today amid selling across the sectors barring IT and pharma. Sensex closed below 71,100 points and Nifty around 21,600 mark.

The Sensex tumbled 523 points, or 0.73 percent, to finish at 71,072. The Nifty declined 166 points, or 0.76 percent, to settle at 21,616.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index tumbled 2.62 percent while the Small-cap index plunged 3.16 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of eight companies appreciated while those of 22 companies declined. Wipro gained 2.3 percent, HCL Tech rose 2.1 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra added 0.8 percent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel fell 2.8 percent and NTPC lost 2.7 percent. SBI slipped 2.3 percent and IndusInd Bank fell 2.2 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, three sector registered gains, while 17 witnessed losses.

Healthcare sector gained 0.3 percent, IT index rose 0.2 percent and Teck added 0.1 percent.

On the other side, Utilities declined 3.6 percent and Telecommunication fell 3.4 percent. Realty lost three percent and Industrial index slipped 2.9 percent.

The overall Market breadth was negative, as the shares of 1,004 companies appreciated while those of 2,986 declined. A total of 89 companies remained unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart