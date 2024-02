Oil prices slipped today as investors booked some profit after both benchmarks ended about 6 percent higher last week due to tensions in West Asia.

In intra-day trade, Brent crude was trading 0.85 percent lower at 81 dollars and 49 cents per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was also trading down 0.73 percent at 76 dollars and 28 cents per barrel when reports last came in.