FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2020 06:41:24      انڈین آواز

Global Tenders up to Rs 200 Cr not to be allowed in govt procurement: Finance Ministry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The government of India has decided that Global tenders will be disallowed in Government procurement tenders up to 200 crore rupees. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed implementation of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package pertaining to Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs. In the review it was decided that no Global Tender Enquiry (GTE) shall be invited for tenders upto 200 crore rupees, unless prior approval is obtained from Cabinet Secretariat. Giving relief to contractors, it was announced that all central agencies like Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and CPWD will give extension of up to 6 months for completion of contractual obligations, including in respect of EPC and concession agreements.

In its efforts to support state governments, the Finance Minister announced that the Centre has decided to accede to the request and increase borrowing limits of States from 3 per cent to 5 per cent for 2020-21 only in view of the unprecedented situation. This will give States extra resources of four lakh 28 thousand crore rupees . Government has also announced three lakh crore rupees Collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses, including MSMEs.

Out of 30 thousand crore Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding for farmers through NABARD, 24 thousand 877 crore rupees has already been disbursed. Between 8th April and 30th June, the Central Board of Direct taxes has issued refunds in more than 20.44 lakh cases amounting to more than 62 thousand 361 crore rupees.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is finalising a special insolvency resolution to provide relief to the MSMEs and the same would be notified soon. Cabinet has also recently approved 30 thousand crore rupees Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs. All these are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s May 12th announcement about the Special economic and comprehensive package of 20 lakh crores for Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

MARQUEE

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

WEB DESK To showcase the benefits about our country’s ancient form of health science, Tourism Ministry co ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!