Girls again outshine Boys in CBSE class XII results

Girls outshined boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE examination 2021 results announced on Friday.

Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 per cent. The girls registered a pass percentage of 99.67 and boys 99.13 per cent. A total of 12,96,318 students passed out of the total over 13 lakh. Students from Kendriya Vidyalaya and Central Tibetan Schools Administration have registered 100 per cent success. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students scored 99.94 per cent.

The results are available in the official websites of the board cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in. The exams were cancelled this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 70,000 students have scored above 95% marks in their class 12, said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. Further, a total of 1,50,152 students have secured over 90%.

The board has said that the results of 65,000 students are still being prepared and will be announced on 5 August.

A total of12,96,318 students have declared pass in the results announced at 2 pm on Friday. The board has recorded 99.37 pass percentage, comparatively much higher than last year

The results of class 12 can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The same can also be obtained through various facilities provided by the board such as IVRS, DigiLocker, SMS and UMANG app.

Maintaining the previous trend, girls have outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54%.

“Girls have done better than boys by 0.54%. The pass percentage this year is 99.37%. No merit list has been announced,” a senior board official said.

In addition to this, 6,149 students were placed in compartment. These students will have to reappear for the exams as and when the CBSE notifies them.

How were results calculated?

CBSE said that 40% of the marks were based on the pre-board examinations or unit tests, while class 10 and 11 each amounted to 30% of the marks.

Further, the marks for practical exams or internal assessment were taken on an actual basis, meaning that uploaded by the school on the CBSE website.

Marks from the best three subjects out of five were considered for both class 10 and class 12 students.

