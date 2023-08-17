इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 12:44:29      انڈین آواز
Gill moves up in MRF Tyres ICC  T20I Players rankings

  Harpal Singh Bedi  

Opener Shubman Gill has climbed up to his career best 25th position in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings following a half-century in the 4th match of the series against the West Indies in Lauderhill last week.

Image


The Indian opener has moved up 43 places after scores of 77 and nine in the last two T20Is of the five-match series that the West Indies won 3-2. His previous best in the format was 30th position, attained in February, after he registered India’s highest score in T20Is, an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Gill’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, with whom he added 165 runs in the fourth match, has also made rapid progress in the latest weekly update, rocketing over a thousand places to reach 88th position for his player of the match’ effort of 84 not out off 51 deliveries.
West Indies opener Bandon King’s 85 not out of 55 balls has lifted him five places to a career-best 13th position while Kyle Mayers (up two places to 45th) and Shimron Hetmyer (up 16 places to 85th) have also moved up.
In the rankings for bowlers, West Indies’ left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is up three places to 11th and Jason Holder is up two places to 25th after they bagged two wickets each in the final match while Romario Shepherd’s match-winning four-wicket haul has lifted him 20 slots to 63rd position.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has progressed 23 places to 28th position after grabbing two wickets in the fourth match

