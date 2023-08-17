Mandeep Mor, Navjot Kaur to lead India men’s and women’s teams in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier



Harpal Singh Bedi

Hockey India on Wednesday named defender Mandeep Mor and midfielder Navjot Kaur captains of men’s and women’s teams respectively in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier, to be held in Oman.



While the men’s tournament will take place from August 29 to September 2, the women’s event will be played from August 25 to 28.



Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Moudeen will be Mor’s deputy. The team comprises goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, while Jugraj Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet and Mor will form the defence line. The midfield will have Maninder Singh and Moudeen while Pawan Rajbhar and Gurjot Singh will lead the attack.

Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sukhvinder, Aditya Singh and Arun Sahani have been named as standbys. men’s team coach Janardhana C B will accompany the team. “Our squad is well-balanced and we have plenty of talent in our team who are motivated and determined to give their best in every match and compete fiercely. With the Hockey 5s World Cup qualification at stake, the team is determined to do well,” he said in a statement issued by Hockey India.



Meanwhile, the women’s team will have Jyoti as Navjot’s deputy. The team includes goalkeeper Bansari Solanki, while Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary and Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum form the backline. Navjot and Ajmina Kujur will hold the midfield, while Mariana Kujur, Jyoti and Dipi Monika Toppo are the strikers.

Kurmapu Ramya, Nishi Yadav, Priyanka Yadav and Ritanya Sahu have been named as standbys.

“I am looking forward to this exciting tournament. The players are ready. We have gone about our training sessions and we feel confident. We have a lot of experience as well as young players and I feel that the tournament will bring out the best in them,” said women’s team coach Soundarya Yendala .