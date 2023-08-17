इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 12:44:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mandeep Mor, Navjot Kaur to lead India men’s and women’s teams in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

  
Harpal Singh Bedi

Hockey India on Wednesday named defender Mandeep Mor and midfielder Navjot Kaur captains of men’s and women’s teams respectively in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier, to be held in  Oman.


 While the men’s tournament will take place from August 29 to September 2, the women’s event will be played from August 25 to 28.


Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Moudeen  will be Mor’s deputy. The team comprises goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, while Jugraj Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet and Mor will form the  defence line. The midfield will have Maninder Singh and Moudeen while Pawan Rajbhar and Gurjot Singh will lead the attack.
  Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sukhvinder, Aditya Singh and Arun Sahani have been named as standbys. men’s team coach Janardhana C B will accompany the team.  “Our squad is well-balanced and we have plenty of talent in our team who are motivated and determined to give their best in every match and compete fiercely. With the Hockey 5s World Cup qualification at stake, the team is determined to do well,” he said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

Image


  Meanwhile, the women’s team will have Jyoti as Navjot’s deputy. The team includes goalkeeper Bansari Solanki, while Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary and Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum form the backline.   Navjot and Ajmina Kujur will hold the midfield, while Mariana Kujur, Jyoti and Dipi Monika Toppo are the strikers.
Kurmapu Ramya, Nishi Yadav, Priyanka Yadav and Ritanya Sahu have been named as standbys.
“I am looking forward to this exciting tournament. The players are ready. We have gone about our training sessions and we feel confident. We have a lot of experience as well as young players and I feel that the tournament will bring out the best in them,” said women’s team coach Soundarya Yendala .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Fifth & final Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-3 performed successfully

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was performed successfully thi ...

ISRO plans to launch India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 satellite in August

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation is planning its next launch of the Aditya L1 satellite th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart