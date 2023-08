@Media_SAI

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has defeated Arjun Erigaisi 5-4, entering the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament. With the win, the 17-year old Praggnanandhaa secured a place in the semifinals against American Fabiano Caruana and almost booked a spot in next year’s Candidates event. The young chess player from Chennai, would be the only other Indian other than five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to feature in the Candidates.