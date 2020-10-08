Gajendra Chauhan Slams Mukesh Khanna for Calling Kapil Sharma Show ‘Vulgar’

Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Gajendra, who played Yudishthir in Mahabharat, hit back at his former co-star and questioned why Mukesh did not leave Mahabharat, in which Arjuna dressed up as a woman. Mukesh has now released a fresh video, attacking Gajendra, whom he called ‘Dharamraj’, a reference to the character he played in Mahabharat.

Mukesh Khanna has recently given reasons on why he was not present at The Kapil Sharma Show in the recent Mahabharata cast reunion that had guests Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan who portrayed the characters of Lord Krishna, Yudhishthir, Duryodhan, Shakuni and Arjuna.

Mukesh shared an Instagram post, where he wrote that he was invited and he chose not to go. “This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation.”

Revealing the reason behind not going to show, Mukesh Khanna wrote, “The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs. I will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show. All of you must have seen the Ramayan show before this one. Kapil asks Arun Govil: ‘You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, ‘Hey look, Ram ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?’,” he wrote.

