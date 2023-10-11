Gadkari launches India Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF) 2023 in New Delhi

AMN

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today launched the India Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF) 2023 in New Delhi. Speaking at the event Mr. Gadkari said that this industry provides employment to lakhs of people and contributes to the nation’s growth through exports. He added that there is a bright future for this industry.



The launch will be held across the country from 15th October to 22nd November.

The B2C scheme will run from tomorrow till 17th November. The B2B scheme has been running since 1st June and will continue till 31 October.



The festival will offer benefits to both the B2B and the B2C segments wherein business owners can be a part of the festival by paying an enrollment fee.