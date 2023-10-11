इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 09:37:11      انڈین آواز

Gadkari launches India Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF) 2023 in New Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today launched the India Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF) 2023 in New Delhi. Speaking at the event Mr. Gadkari said that this industry provides employment to lakhs of people and contributes to the nation’s growth through exports. He added that there is a bright future for this industry.
 
The launch will be held across the country from 15th October to 22nd November.
The B2C scheme will run from tomorrow till 17th November. The B2B scheme has been running since 1st June and will continue till 31 October.
 
The festival will offer benefits to both the B2B and the B2C segments wherein business owners can be a part of the festival by paying an enrollment fee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

تکلف دہ حالات میں ذہنی دباؤ کو کیسے دور کریں؟ اس گائیڈ کو آزما کر دیکھیں

جائزہذہنی تناؤ کے دور میں ہمیں کیا کرنا چاہیے؟ یہ ذہنی تناؤ ...

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو اقتصادی سائنسز کے 2023 کے نوبیل انعام کیلئے چنا گیا ہے

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو خواتین سے متعلق لیبر مارکیٹ کی حصولیابیوں کی ...

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart