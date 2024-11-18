Gabonese voters approves new constitution in referendum

WEB DESK

Gabonese voters have approved of a new constitution by a landslide 91.8 per cent proposed by the country’s military rulers. According to media reports, the proposed new constitution introduces a limit of two terms on the presidency, while also increasing the length of terms from five to seven years. The Central African Country’s new constitution also abolishes the position of prime minister and stipulates that family members cannot succeed a president.

The constitutional change will also require presidential candidates to be exclusively Gabonese, with at least one Gabon-born parent and to have a Gabonese spouse. The criterion disqualifies ousted ruler Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has a French-born wife, Sylvia Valentin, and prevents his children from ever leading the country.

Military officers seized power in a coup in August 2023, ousting former President Ali Bongo Ondimba and putting him under house arrest. Gabon’s military rulers have tentatively scheduled a handover to the civilian government for the summer of 2025.