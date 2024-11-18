Hezbollah’s Media Chief Mohammad Afif killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

WEB DESK

An Israeli airstrike targeting the office of Syria’s Ba’ath Party in central Beirut has killed Hezbollah’s Media Chief Mohammad Afif and three other people.

Israeli warplanes attacked the office with two air-to-surface missiles after the Ba’ath Party received a call from the Israeli army asking it to evacuate the building hosting the party. Most part of the targeted building was destroyed during the airstrike yesterday.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has levelled up its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.