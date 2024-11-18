The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hezbollah’s Media Chief Mohammad Afif killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Nov 18, 2024

WEB DESK

An Israeli airstrike targeting the office of Syria’s Ba’ath Party in central Beirut has killed Hezbollah’s Media Chief Mohammad Afif and three other people.

Israeli warplanes attacked the office with two air-to-surface missiles after the Ba’ath Party received a call from the Israeli army asking it to evacuate the building hosting the party. Most part of the targeted building was destroyed during the airstrike yesterday.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has levelled up its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gabonese voters approves new constitution in referendum

Nov 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Kurdish soldiers killed in bomb blast in Iraq

Nov 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka for 3rd review of Economic Reform programme

Nov 18, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gabonese voters approves new constitution in referendum

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hezbollah’s Media Chief Mohammad Afif killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Kurdish soldiers killed in bomb blast in Iraq

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka for 3rd review of Economic Reform programme

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment