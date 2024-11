WEB DESK

Three Peshmerga soldiers, part of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s military forces, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Salahuddin province, located north of Baghdad.

The bomb, which had been planted earlier by the Islamic State (IS) group near the town of Tuz Khurmatu in eastern Salahudin, exploded as a joint patrol of Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces passed by. The attack also left three Iraqi soldiers injured.