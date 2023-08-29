इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 12:30:26      انڈین آواز

G20 workshop on One Health-Opportunities & Challenges begins in Bengaluru

Published On:

AMN

Union minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated G20 One Health workshop in Bengaluru today. The three-day workshop on One Health-Opportunities and Challenges is attended by delegates from G20 member countries and invited countries. Addressing the delegates, Shobha Karandlaje said that the theme of India’s G20 Presidency is One Earth, One Family and One Future and going by the theme a workshop on One Health derives importance.

She noted that during Covid pandemic India helped other countries to mitigate the crisis. This collaboration between countries should trickle down to researchers, academicians and professionals for a sustainable support mechanism in the Health sector. She urged the delegates to work out a common platform for a communication interface to evolve a harmonious system to share knowledge, experience and resources. She said policy initiatives are needed for inclusive economic growth.

