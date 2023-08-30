इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 02:02:32      انڈین آواز

Flood fury continue in Assam

There is no respite from flood fury in Assam,. Over 3 lakh people are affected due to floods in 21 districts. Several rivers including the Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level in many areas.

Surging water inundated new areas today in many places including Darrang and Majuli districts. Nearly 700 people are taking shelter at temporary relief camps at Chirang, Dibrugarh and Tamulpur. District administrations are providing essential food and other materials in flood-hit areas. Over 25 thousand hectare of agricultural land is also submerged in the state.

