इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 02:02:46      انڈین آواز

Keralites across the globe celebrating “Thiruonam”, the most auspicious day of Onam today

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Onam being celebrated; Prez, VP, PM greet people on occasion

Keralalites across the globe is celebrating “Thiruonam” today, the 10th and the most auspicious day of  Onam, the biggest cultural festival of the State.

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, symbolises prosperity, secularism, and harmony. Irrespective of religion, Keralites celebrate the festival welcoming the visit of the righteous and mythical king Mahabali,in the memory of good old days. Onam is associated with  onasadya, pookkalam, onakodi, ujyallattam , pulikalli, vallamkalli and family together. Kerala is in full Onam festive mode with all streets, and markets being crowded  As one more Thiruonam is being celebrated in all its cultural and traditional glory instilling the minds with hope and togetherness, a year long wait also begins for the festival, with lots of good memories.

President , V-P greet citizens especially, people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have greeted all citizens especially, people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam. In her message, the President said, the festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. She added that this festival is also an occasion to express gratitude towards nature and the celebration of this festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities also gives a message of social harmony.

In his message, the Vice President said, Onam is a celebration of unity, harvest and cultural richness, binding communities in a tapestry of traditions. He added that this festival  is also an occasion to honour the tireless efforts of the farming community and to express gratitude to Mother Nature for her bounty.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

چھوٹے کاروباریوں کو روکاوٹ سے پاک قرض کی فراہمی

اے ایم اینبہت چھوٹی، چھوٹی اور اوسط درجے کی صنعتوں (ایم ایس ا ...

قبل از وقت پیدائش سے ہر سال دس لاکھ بچے موت کا شکار ￼

اے ایم ایناقوام متحدہ کے مختلف اداروں اور اس کے شراکت داروں ک ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart