Keralites across the globe celebrating “Thiruonam”, the most auspicious day of Onam today

Onam being celebrated; Prez, VP, PM greet people on occasion

Keralalites across the globe is celebrating “Thiruonam” today, the 10th and the most auspicious day of Onam, the biggest cultural festival of the State.

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, symbolises prosperity, secularism, and harmony. Irrespective of religion, Keralites celebrate the festival welcoming the visit of the righteous and mythical king Mahabali,in the memory of good old days. Onam is associated with onasadya, pookkalam, onakodi, ujyallattam , pulikalli, vallamkalli and family together. Kerala is in full Onam festive mode with all streets, and markets being crowded As one more Thiruonam is being celebrated in all its cultural and traditional glory instilling the minds with hope and togetherness, a year long wait also begins for the festival, with lots of good memories.

President , V-P greet citizens especially, people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have greeted all citizens especially, people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam. In her message, the President said, the festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. She added that this festival is also an occasion to express gratitude towards nature and the celebration of this festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities also gives a message of social harmony.

In his message, the Vice President said, Onam is a celebration of unity, harvest and cultural richness, binding communities in a tapestry of traditions. He added that this festival is also an occasion to honour the tireless efforts of the farming community and to express gratitude to Mother Nature for her bounty.