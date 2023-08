AMN

The one-day session of Manipur Assembly was adjourned sine die soon after proceedings began amid ruckus by Opposition MLAs. Before the House was adjourned sine die, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh presented the fifth Report of the Business Advisory Committee, 2023.

Last week, the Chief Minister’s Office had announced the assembly will reconvene from August 29. The previous Assembly session was held in March and according to the norms, a session must be held every six months.