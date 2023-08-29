Nagaland joins the nation in celebrating National Sports Day by awarding meritorious sportspersons

AMN

Nagaland today joined the nation in celebrating National Sports Day by awarding meritorious sportspersons. On the occasion, Youth Resources & Sports Department organized a grand event at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima, where 319 meritorious sportspersons from various sports disciplines were honored with cash awards and citations. Five coaches were given state awards.

Speaking at the event as the special guest, Minister for Power, Parliamentary Affairs KG Kenye said, Nagaland being a small state has shown its prowess in the field of sports. He said, the state government is doing its possible best to provide good infrastructures and amenities.