India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2021 01:00:26      انڈین آواز

Fund raising through public issues witnesses 115% rise, Assets under Mutual Fund jump by 41% in 2020-21

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Despite the uncertainty prevailing in the financial year 2020-21 owing to COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising was better than that in the previous fiscal year for both Public Issues and Rights Issues.
According to finance ministry press release, during 2020-21 fiscal around Rs 46,030 crore have been raised through Public Issues witnessing a growth of 115 per cent. On the other side, with an increase of 15 percent, 64,059 crore was raised through the Rights Issue.

As per the release, the number of issues in the Corporate Bond Market also increased by 10 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal. It said, around 2003 issues of Corporate Bonds for around Rs 7,82,427 crore happened during the reported fiscal year.

Similarly, Number of unique investors across Mutual Fund schemes also increased by 10 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal. The number of unique investors across Mutual Fund schemes increased to 2.28 crore as on March 31, 2021. It said, assets under management of Mutual Fund Industry increased by 41 per cent to Rs 31.43 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz