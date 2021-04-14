Fund raising through public issues witnesses 115% rise, Assets under Mutual Fund jump by 41% in 2020-21

AMN / WEB DESK

Despite the uncertainty prevailing in the financial year 2020-21 owing to COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising was better than that in the previous fiscal year for both Public Issues and Rights Issues.

According to finance ministry press release, during 2020-21 fiscal around Rs 46,030 crore have been raised through Public Issues witnessing a growth of 115 per cent. On the other side, with an increase of 15 percent, 64,059 crore was raised through the Rights Issue.

As per the release, the number of issues in the Corporate Bond Market also increased by 10 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal. It said, around 2003 issues of Corporate Bonds for around Rs 7,82,427 crore happened during the reported fiscal year.

Similarly, Number of unique investors across Mutual Fund schemes also increased by 10 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal. The number of unique investors across Mutual Fund schemes increased to 2.28 crore as on March 31, 2021. It said, assets under management of Mutual Fund Industry increased by 41 per cent to Rs 31.43 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021.