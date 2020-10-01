French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN

In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams’ latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam title before her second-round match on Wednesday. Williams hurt herself during her semifinal loss at the US Open three weeks ago and said she hasn’t had enough time to properly heal.

The sudden announcement came roughly an hour before the 39-year-old American was supposed to head out onto Court Philippe Chatrier to face Tsvetana Pironkova.

Williams said it is more than likely she will not play another tournament in 2020.

In Men’s Singles, Stan Wawrinka registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over Dominik Koepfer. However, both the players were startled mid-match by a loud bang that was heard across Paris.

Paris police informed that the loud noise wasn’t an explosion but a fighter plane which has broken the sound barrier to track a civilian plane that lost contact with ATC.

Earlier, world number three Dominic Thiem survived a third-set wobble to defeat his American opponent Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8) and book his French Open third-round spot.