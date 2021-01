AMN

Four new COVID 19 cases were detected today in Meghalaya, while 10 recoveries were also registered.

Directorate of Health Services informed that out of the four new cases, three are from East Khasi Hills while one is from South West Garo Hills district.

With 13,459 recoveries, 122 active cases and 146 fatalities, the total number of confirmed COVID 19 cases so far in the State stands at 13,727.