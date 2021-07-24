Four killed as elevator collapsed in Mumbai

AMN

An elevator carrying goods suddenly collapsed in a building under construction in Mumbai’s Worli area killing Four persons. According to the information received from the fire brigade, the construction work of the parking lot of the building was going on.

Meanwhile, the elevator carrying the goods suddenly fell down in which Four people died on the spot. Some people are fear to trapped inside.

Rescue work is in progress. Two fire brigade vehicles and Two rescue vans have been sent to the spot.