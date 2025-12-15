Foundation of Babri Mosque: Religious duty or political strategy?

A fresh debate going on in West Bengal politics

Aafreen Hussain

Thirty-three years have passed since the demolition of the Babri Mosque, yet the wounds of that tragedy remain fresh in the hearts of Muslims. Against this backdrop, the announcement in West Bengal to construct a new mosque in the name of the Babri Mosque and to lay its foundation stone has once again raised serious questions about the intersection of religion and politics. The timing, manner and political activity surrounding this announcement make it difficult to see it as a purely religious initiative.

This announcement has come at a time when the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are drawing closer. The obvious question is: if constructing a mosque in the name of the Babri Mosque was truly a religious obligation, why it was not announced earlier in the years immediately after 1992, or after the Supreme Court verdict in 2019, or at any other time over the past three decades?

Political observers believe that the name “Babri Mosque” continues to carry immense emotional weight and can be used to mobilise public sentiment during elections. For this reason, the move is being seen not merely as a religious act, but as a carefully calculated political step. Critics argue that places of worship should be founded on piety, not political ambition. If piety were the real objective, why is the initiative being accompanied by political rallies, party announcements and electoral messaging?

It is equally true that India is a secular country, and the Constitution guarantees religious freedom to every citizen. Within the bounds of law, the construction of any place of worship mosque, temple or church should not invite objection. The issue here is not construction, but intention and timing. At a moment when the country is grappling with unemployment, rising prices, violence against women and a deepening crisis facing the youth, one must ask: who benefits from reigniting religious emotions?

From a political standpoint, analysts point out that the ruling establishment often seeks to consolidate power by deepening religious and social divisions. In this process, individuals and issues that can polarise society are encouraged, whether directly or indirectly. It is in this larger context that the recent developments around the Babri Mosque name are being viewed.

Within the Muslim community itself, serious questions are being raised. Will building a mosque in the name of Babri Mosque truly address the community’s pressing problems? Would it not have been more meaningful to invest in schools, colleges, hospitals and welfare projects that could tangibly improve the lives of the underprivileged? Though Humayun Kabir has announced that school, College, hospital and other developmental projects Will be taken in this plot of Babri Masjid..but still doubts are in the minds of common people as Humayun Kabir is afterall a politician like others will he be able to keep his words?

The Babri Mosque name can stir emotions, but can it secure the future of the community? Ultimately, the decision rests with the electorate. Voters will decide whether they wish to be swayed by religious symbolism and emotional appeals, or whether they will support a politics that focuses on real issues such as employment, education, healthcare and justice.

What is clear, however, is this: when politics in the name of the Babri Mosque begins to overshadow faith itself, the damage is not limited to politics alone it also erodes the sanctity of religion.