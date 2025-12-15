Veteran journalist & Assam Tribune Chairman Prafulla Baruah passes away

AMN / Guwahati

Prafulla Govinda Baruah, doyen of Assam’s newspaper industry and Chairman Emeritus and Editor of The Assam Tribune, passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday night due to age-related ailments. He was 9.30 pm when he breathed his last. His demise has left the media fraternity and readers across the Northeast in deep mourning.

Baruah is survived by his wife, two daughters and other family members. Widely regarded as a pioneering force in regional journalism, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to the field of journalism. He served as Managing Director of the Assam Tribune Group and as Editor of The Assam Tribune—the oldest and most widely read English daily in Northeast India—since 1997. Founded in 1939 by his father Radha Govinda Baruah, the newspaper flourished under his visionary leadership.

Beyond journalism, Baruah made lasting contributions to literature, culture and education. He promoted Assamese literature through the monthly magazine Goriyasi, helped establish RG Baruah College, and founded socio-cultural and developmental initiatives such as Jyotirupa and Assam Prakalpa. Known as a father figure to employees, he was admired for his compassion and integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of P.G. Baruah, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri PG Baruah Ji, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He was also passionate about furthering Assam’s progress and popularising the state’s culture. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” said Prime Minister in a post on X.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and several organisations, including AASU, have condoled his death, hailing his enduring legacy.