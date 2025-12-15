Dense fog disrupts flights at Delhi airport; Check travel advisories

AMN / NEWS DESK

Dense fog caused significant disruption to flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday morning, as visibility dropped sharply during the season’s first major spell of winter fog in the capital. Several flights were delayed, particularly departures, as airlines adjusted schedules to maintain safety under challenging weather conditions.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a passenger advisory cautioning that dense fog could continue to affect operations. The airport operator said it was coordinating closely with all stakeholders to reduce inconvenience and urged travellers to remain in contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates on flight status.

Airlines also released advisories. IndiGo said low visibility around the airport was impacting flight movements and that some departures might take longer than usual. The airline assured passengers that its ground and operations teams were fully deployed to assist travellers and manage disruptions efficiently. Through a post on social media platform X, IndiGo requested passengers to regularly check their flight status via its website or app and thanked them for their patience during the weather-related delays.

Air India echoed similar concerns, warning that poor visibility due to dense fog was affecting flights in Delhi and other parts of northern India, and advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The disruption followed a dense fog warning issued earlier by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 8°C.