The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Jaishankar to visit UAE, Israel today

Dec 15, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel today, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Ministry, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi.

Later, Jaishankar will travel to Israel for bilateral talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the Ministry said.

Related Post

AMN Media

Veteran journalist & Assam Tribune Chairman Prafulla Baruah passes away

Dec 15, 2025
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Dense fog disrupts flights at Delhi airport; Check travel advisories

Dec 15, 2025
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Singapore issues air quality advisory for nationals in Delhi as city imposes Stage 4 of GRAP

Dec 15, 2025

You missed

AMN Media

Veteran journalist & Assam Tribune Chairman Prafulla Baruah passes away

15 December 2025 12:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Dense fog disrupts flights at Delhi airport; Check travel advisories

15 December 2025 12:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Jaishankar to visit UAE, Israel today

15 December 2025 12:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Singapore issues air quality advisory for nationals in Delhi as city imposes Stage 4 of GRAP

15 December 2025 12:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments