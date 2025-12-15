 Jaishankar to visit UAE, Israel today

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel today, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Ministry, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi.

Later, Jaishankar will travel to Israel for bilateral talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the Ministry said.