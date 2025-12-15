Singapore issues air quality advisory for nationals in Delhi as city imposes Stage 4 of GRAP

This marks the first time any foreign embassy in Delhi has issued an air pollution-specific advisory.
AMN
The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi, on Monday, issued an advisory for its nationals in the Delhi-NCR region following the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) invocation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
This is the first time any foreign embassy in Delhi has issued an air pollution-specific advisory.
“In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR,” said High Commissioner Simon Wong.