NIA CHARGESHEETS PAK-BASED LeT/TRF & 6 OTHERS IN PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK CASE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) / The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist organisation.

The chargesheet, which details Pakistan’s conspiracy, roles of the accused, and supporting evidence in the case, has charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack. The attack, which involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists, left 25 tourists and one local civilian dead.

Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt is also named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu. NIA’s chargesheet further names the three Pakistani terrorists killed by Indian security forces during the action in Operation Mahadev at Dachigam, Srinagar, in July 2025, weeks after the deadly terror attack. The three have been identified as Faisal Jatt @ Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir @ Jibran, and Hamza Afghani.

LeT/TRF, as well as the four abovementioned terrorists, have been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In its chargesheet, NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India.

NIA, through a meticulous scientific probe spanning the past almost 8 months, had traced the conspiracy in the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU to Pakistan, which has been unabatedly sponsoring terrorism against India.

The two accused persons viz Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothatd were arrested by the NIA on 22nd June 2025 for harbouring terrorists have also been chargesheeted. During interrogation, the two men had disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and had also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to proscribed LeT terror outfit.

Further investigation in the case is continuing.