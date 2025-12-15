The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu to visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana from December 16 to 22

Dec 15, 2025

Staff Reporter

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana from December 16 to 22, 2025.

On December 16, the President will inaugurate the 1066th Jayanthi celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli, Mandya district, Karnataka.

On December 17, the President will perform darshan and aarti at the Golden Temple, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Later, she will reach Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, for a winter sojourn. 

On December 19, the President will inaugurate the National Conference for the Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions, being organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission at Hyderabad.

On December 20, the President will address a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, being organised by Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st Anniversary at Hyderabad.

