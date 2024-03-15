FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2024 04:46:32      انڈین آواز

FM Sitharaman Stresses Need For Greater Coordination among Centre, States & Local Bodies For All Reforms to Reach Grass-Root Level

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A R DAS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, highlighted that the current interest in the Foreign Direct Investment inflow is at its peak and is projected to grow further.

Speaking at a conclave of a private news channel, Ms. Sitharaman underscored the need for greater coordination between centre, state and local bodies on reforms across sectors that cascade down to the last mile. She further added that empowering people by giving them basic facilities will automatically enable recognition of rights.

She said that the government is achieving massive strides in skill training in new age technologies including Artificial Intelligence and Drone technology. The Finance Minister further added, the government is using various schemes to increase household savings and consumer expenditure.  Replying to a question on the Electoral Bond (EB) Scheme, Ms. Sitharaman said that huge assumptions have been made after the data release.

Acknowledging the imperfection of the EB scheme, she emphasised that it was one bit better than the previous system of political funding and ensured white money was transferred.  Respecting the wisdom of the Supreme Court, Ms. Sitharaman said that effort should be to learn from this and ensure transparency in the upcoming law if and when it comes. She criticised the alleged hypocrisy of the opposition for protesting against good reforms of the present government.

The Finance Minister said that the reform work of the Modi government is undertaken consistently irrespective of political bids.  Talking about the freebie policies of political parties, the finance Minister denounced the opposition for introducing unattainable policies in a bid to garner votes. She also hailed the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing corruption. Speaking on the growing debate around North -South divide, Ms. Sitharaman dubbed it as an alleged tactic of the state parties to attack the central government and blame them for propagating such a political propaganda. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart